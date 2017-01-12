BSP to launch first online campaign on Mayawati’s birthday

Well-known singer Kailash Kher has lent his voice to the new BSP anthem.

Lucknow: Buoyed up by the impending split in the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is preparing to unleash a publicity blitz-krieg across Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP campaign that is ready to be launched on Ms Mayawati’s 61st birthday on Sunday is titled “Behenji ko aane do”. The party’s posters also have the same tag line.

The campaign is a befitting reply to the chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s campaign that says “Kaam bolta hai” and the BJP campaign that has a tagline which says, “Na gundaraj, na bhrashtachar, abki bar BJP sarkar”.

The video of the campaign will be launched simultaneously on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and television channels.

This will be the first that the BSP is moving ahead of traditional means of campaigning. The party, till now, has relied on hoardings, public rallies, pamphlets and posters to carry forward the message of the party leaders.

“We are talking to the social media because there is a new generation among dalits that is active on the social media,” said a senior party functionary.

Booklets and recordings of Ms Mayawati’s speech are already being circulated in large number by the candidates.

BSP candidates have been given the permission to use the social media for their individual campaigns as well but without deviating from the party ideology.

Ms Mayawati will be addressing around 60 meetings in various districts in the coming days.

“Incidents of police atrocities, intimidation by SP supporters, communal violence, problems faced by students, farmers and traders, lathicharge of government employees and teachers, and failure of the UP government in fulfilling the aspirations of people will also be highlighted through video clips on the social media,” the functionary added.

