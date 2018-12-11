The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Were not expecting such big blessing from people: Cong's Chhattisgarh chief

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in 90-member assembly.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: With the Congress poised to wrest power from the BJP in Chhattisgarh after 15 years, the party's state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel Tuesday credited strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting such a big margin of victory.

The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while the ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

"We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel told PTI. The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister.

"The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said. "We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added.

The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence. The Congress is set to shatter BJP leader Raman Singh's dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh chief minister.

Tags: bjp, congress, bhupesh baghel, chhattisgarh assembly elections, election commission of india
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

2

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

3

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

4

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

5

China court bans older iPhone sales

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham