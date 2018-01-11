PM Modi to hold dinner meet with BJP general secretaries

BJP president Amit Shah is also expected to attend this meeting.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a dinner meeting with BJP general secretaries on Thursday where organisation related issues, including party’s preparation for the coming Assembly elections in key states, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, could be discussed.

In all, seven states will go to polls this year. BJP president Amit Shah is also expected to attend this meeting. BJP leaders, sources said, could also give their feedback on various organisational related issues to the Prime Minister, as well as about the impact of key schemes of the NDA government.

Under Mr Shah’s leadership, BJP’s main focus has been on strengthening and expanding the organisation in all states, including the Northeastern and Southern states. All general secretaries were given the charge of few states and were asked to seek feedback from the ground on various issues. Mr Shah himself had visited almost all state units of the party last year for a “reality check” of BJP’s organisational strength ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. General secretaries including P. Murlidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey, Ram Madhav, Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Anil Jain and Arun Singh are expected to attend the meeting. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ramlal and joint general secretaries V. Satish, Saudan Singh, BL Santosh and Shivprakash are also expected to attend the meeting.