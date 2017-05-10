India, Netherlands seek to strengthen trade ties

The statement said the Dutch minister expressed strong support for India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held wide-ranging deliberations here with visiting Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders on stepping up bilateral engagement in areas such as trade and investment, water, and education.

Ms Swaraj also held official talks with Bert Koenders, foreign minister of the Netherlands, on Tuesday.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said, “Economic ties between India and the Netherlands form the core of the bilateral relationship. External affairs minister appreciated the active participation of Dutch companies in India’s flagship development programmes including Swachh Bharat, Namami Gange and Make in India.”

“The ministers welcomed the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral collaboration in water and waste management, renewable energy, Smart Cities, inland waterways, ports and shipping,” it said. “The Netherlands is India’s 5th largest investment partner with an investment of $20.5 billion. The two ministers expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in bilateral trade which stood at $6.3 billion in 2016, and agreed that it has potential to develop further,” the statement said.

“Minister Sushma Swaraj thanked the Netherlands for supporting India’s accession to the various multilateral export control regimes including the Nuclear Suppliers Group,” it said.

“He appreciated the lead taken by India in addressing climate change through the International Solar Alliance initiative and expressed support for the programme, and pointed out the strength of the Netherlands in wind energy,” the statement said.

“The two leaders expressed deep concerns on terrorism to international peace and reaffirmed to work bilaterally and globally to fight the menace,” it said. Ms Swaraj sought support for early adoption of the Comprehensive Conven-tion on International Terrorism at the UN.

Later, the Dutch foreign minister participated at a foundation stone laying ceremony of a plant to be set up for cleaning Barapullah drain, the external affairs ministry said in the statement.