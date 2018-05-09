The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP promises garbage-free Bengaluru, uninterrupted power

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 6:36 am IST

Under the Green Bengaluru project, a tree census will be conducted and no tree will be allowed to be chopped down for any development work.

Ananth Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Ananth Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The BJP’s manifesto for the city has everything Bengalureans want to hear, promising a garbage –free Bengaluru, uninterrupted power supply, more trees, a better environment, a Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for the period upto 2033, the enactment of a Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Governance Act (BMRGA), and much more.

Union Minister, Ananth Kumar, who released the manifesto titled, ‘Namma Bengulige Namma Vachana,’ at the BJP party office in Malleshwaram on Tuesday, said that with Bengaluru growing rapidly it needed special attention to see that it developed in a planned manner. “The city generates most of the state’s revenue and is one of the biggest urban conglomerates, housing IT giants, software companies, various other industries and start- ups. The BJP will ensure that Bengaluru becomes a model for other states,” he vowed.

Claiming that the city had lost its charm to goondaism, potholes and garbage under the Congress, senior BJP leader, R Ashok, said the  city  manifesto was intended to bring Bengaluru’s lost glory. “We will  ensure that the city is free from flex, banners and posters. Under the Green Bengaluru project, a tree census will be conducted and no tree will be allowed to be chopped down for any development work. No one will be able to punch nails or banners in trees either. We will plant  saplings and make it clear that protecting environment is a priority,” he declared, also emphasising that the safety of women and children would be a prime concern as well. “This Kittur Rani Chennamma Pade, a special women squad will be formed,” he promised.

While the manifesto also talks about a single ticketing system for the BMTC, Metro Rail and suburban rail and a multi- point airport Metro link, it doesn’t seem to have impressed everyone.

Said Mr Srikanth Dev, a techie and a member of Kasturi Nagar Resident Welfare Association, “The manifesto is similar to that of the Congress party. There is nothing new in it. We will have to see if they can implement everything mentioned. It seems impossible at the moment as the BJP has already earned a bad name.”

Tags: ananth kumar, bmrga, comprehensive development plan

MOST POPULAR

1

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

2

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

3

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

4

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

5

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham