The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 09, 2017 | Last Update : 05:07 AM IST

India, Politics

UP poll: In BSP’s final list, 87 dalits, 97 Muslims and 106 OBCs

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 3:49 am IST

Muslims constitute nearly 20 per cent of voters in the state.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its final list of candidates for 101 Assembly seats in UP.

The Mayawati-led party has given 87 tickets to dalits, 97 to Muslims and 106 to OBCs. With this, the party has released list of 401 candidates. Candidates on the remaining two seats in Sonebhadra will be decided after a decision is made if they are general or reserved for ST, a party press release said.

Muslims constitute nearly 20 per cent of voters in the state and had, by and large, supported the SP in the 2012 elections.

Tags: mayawati, up polls, dalits
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

All account holders to submit PAN details to banks before Feb 28

2

Washington Post under fire for using wrong gender symbol

3

US: Plane dumps poop on woman's car

4

Zombie apocalypse will destroy world population: study

5

After proposal at waterfall, couple drops ring in river

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham