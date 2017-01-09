UP poll: In BSP’s final list, 87 dalits, 97 Muslims and 106 OBCs

Muslims constitute nearly 20 per cent of voters in the state.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its final list of candidates for 101 Assembly seats in UP.

The Mayawati-led party has given 87 tickets to dalits, 97 to Muslims and 106 to OBCs. With this, the party has released list of 401 candidates. Candidates on the remaining two seats in Sonebhadra will be decided after a decision is made if they are general or reserved for ST, a party press release said.

Muslims constitute nearly 20 per cent of voters in the state and had, by and large, supported the SP in the 2012 elections.