In Pak, Mani Shankar Aiyar said I should be removed as PM: Modi

'What did he mean by removing me from the way? And what is my crime? That I have blessings of the people?' PM asks.

Ahmedabad: A day after the controversy over Mani Shankar Aiyar 'neech aadmi' (lowly person) remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the suspended Congress leader for a statement he made in Pakistan in 2015.

Aiyar had, during a panel discussion on a Pakistani news channel, talked about "getting Modi out of the way" for the sake of peace between the two countries.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar told people when he visited Pakistan – remove Modi from the way and then see what happens to India-Pakistan peace. What did he mean by removing me from the way? And what is my crime? That I have blessings of the people?" Modi said at a rally in Banaskantha.

Targeting Congress Bengaluru MLAs, the Prime Minister said, "When there were floods in Patan and Banaskantha, Congress MLAs were relaxing in Bengaluru whereas BJP leaders were working with people, helping in relief operations."

Pressure is unlikely to ease on the Congress despite suspension of Aiyar for his “neech” statement, said Modi a day ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat.

At the panel discussion at Duniya TV in 2015, Aiyar was asked how India and Pakistan can improve ties, and he reportedly replied: "The first and the foremost thing is to remove Narendra Modi. Only then can the talks move forward. We have to wait for four more years. They (panelists) are all optimists and say that we can move forward when Modi sahab is there, but I don't think so."

"Bring us (the Congress) back to power and remove them. There is no other way (to better the relations). We will remove them, but till then you (Pakistan) have to wait," Aiyar added.