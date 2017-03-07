The Asian Age | News

 India were 213 for four at stumps in their second innings. (Photo: AP) Ind vs Aus: Rahane, Pujara help India take 126-run lead
 
Manipur Election 2017 : Phase 2 to decide fate of state’s contesting VIPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 2:07 am IST

Guwahati: The electioneering for the second and final phase of elections in Manipur came to an end on Monday. The polling for remaining 22 constituencies will be held on Wednesday.

There are 98 candidates in the fray in the second phase which will be held in Imphal’s valley district of Thoubal and the hill districts of Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati.

The second phase will decide the fate of nearly all the big names in Manipur politics, including three-time chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, his deputy Gaikhangam and human rights activist-turned-politician Irom Sharmila.

The fate of IPS officer T. Radheshyam, who quit to contest the elections from Heirok on a BJP ticket will also be decided.

The election commission’s elaborate arrangement plans for smooth polling in the trouble-torn areas of the state. It has hired helicopters to airlift poll-materials, officials and security personnel to reach remote polling stations.

Voting in the first phase, in which 38 seats went to polls, took place on March 4, recording 84 per cent turnout. This election is said to be a major test for the Congress, which is trying to defend its 15-year rule. The BJP, contesting on all 60-seats, has left no stone unturned in its bid to make inroads in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Rajnath Singh had held rallies on February 25 and February 19, respectively, in Imphal. Even Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh BJP chief Tapir Gao have been camping in Imphal for the past one week.

