Cut prices, give jobs or quit, Rahul Gandhi tells NDA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 6:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 6:42 am IST

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sun-day asked the central government to stop delivering “hollow” speeches and quit if it was unable to check inflation and generate jobs.

Posting a message on micro-blogging site Twitter, Mr Gandhi said, “Mehngi gas, mehnga ration, band karo khokhla bhashan, daam bandho, kaam do, varna khali karo singhasan (costly gas, dearer food items, stop delivering hollow speeches, fix prices, give jobs or quit the seat of power).”

Along with the tweet, the Congress leader also attached a news report on rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas and other items.

Mr Gandhi, who has more than four million followers on Twitter, has been regularly using the social media to hit at the Modi government and the BJP over various issues.

During his Gujarat tour, where elections are scheduled next month, Mr Gandhi had caught the attention of people, especially social media users, with his attack on the Modi government over rising prices, unemployment, demonetisation, poor economy and GST.

Tags: modi government, rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

