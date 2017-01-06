UP poll: 36 Muslims on BSP’s 1st list of 100 candidates

Sitting MLAs who have been re-nominated include Dharampal from Etmadpur in Agra, Surajpal Singh from Fatehpur Sikri.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The list includes candidates for constituencies in western UP that will go to polls in the first phase. The list includes 36 Muslim candidates, including Noor Salim Rana — an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots — who will contest the Charthaval seat in Muzaffarnagar.

Mukul Upadhyaya, brother of former BSP minister Ramvir Upadhyaya, is named as candidate from Shikarpur in Bulandshahr. Ramvir Upadhayay will contest the Sadabad seat in Hathras.

Sitting MLAs who have been re-nominated include Dharampal from Etmadpur in Agra, Surajpal Singh from Fatehpur Sikri. Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who joined the BSP after quitting the Congress in June 2016, is given ticket from Swar in Rampur. On Tuesday, Ms Mayawati had declared that she would be fielding 97 Muslim and 87 dalit candidates apart from 106 OBC and 113 upper caste candidates.