Monday, Oct 05, 2020 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Politics  05 Oct 2020  India, China commanders meet on October 12
India, Politics

India, China commanders meet on October 12

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 5, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2020, 11:48 am IST

This will be last meeting under 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh who is all set to take charge as Commandant of the IMA

The talks are being held when some high peaks at Ladakh have already seen some initial snowfall and winter has started to set in. — (AP photo)
 The talks are being held when some high peaks at Ladakh have already seen some initial snowfall and winter has started to set in. — (AP photo)

India and China will hold 7th round of Corps Commanders level talks on October 12 to discuss measures to disengage their armies at the line of actual control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh where both countries are engaged in 150 days military stand-off.

The talks are being held when some high peaks at Ladakh have already seen some initial snowfall and winter has started to set in. Both sides are prepared to keep their armies at these high altitude mountains during winters when temperatures dip away below zero degrees and  bone-chilling wind make survival extremely difficult.

 

This will be last meeting under 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh who is all set to take charge as Commandant of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) later this month after completing his one year tenure.

Lt Gen PGK Menon who will be the new 14 Corps Commander will also take part in the meeting on October 12. The representative from the ministry of external affairs joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava too is expected attend the Corps Commanders meeting.

In the last Corps Commanders meeting both had sides agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

 

Since the 6th Corps Commanders meeting some type of uneasy peace has been maintained at LAC in Ladakh which had witnessed a number of firing incidents for the first time in over four decades.

However, there is also a concern that if Chinese troops don’t move out soon or are not pushed out from places where they have transgressed they may permanently change the alignment of the LAC.  


During the last meeting India asked for complete disengagement from all points in Eastern Ladakh where China has transgressed into Indian Territory including Pangong Tso and Gogra Post-Hot Springs. Chinese army has also been preventing Indian patrols in the Depsang sector.  India had made it clear that since it was China which had first transgressed, it will have to make the first move towards disengagement. India wants restoration of status quo ante of April 2020 at Eastern Ladakh.

 

Chinese army wants India to vacate the strategic heights it occupied on the Kailash range which overlook entry points of the Spanggur gap in the Chushul sector during the pre-emptive action on August 29-31.

Tags: line of actual control (lac), india-china border dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Female members of Dhabaleswar Sahu's family. — DC photo

COVID kills all males of an Odisha family

Kangana Ranaut

Get well soon: Shiv Sena to Kangana Ranaut

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, in Bhopal. — PTI photo

MP: Shivraj leaves for Delhi to finalise candidates for assembly by-polls

(Representational image)

EC tweaks postal ballot procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham