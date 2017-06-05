The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:32 AM IST

India, Politics

Brand Rahul Gandhi finds no taker in states

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 4:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 4:44 am IST

So far, it is Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been instrumental in sewing up alliances.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is learning it the hard way. With scheduled elections in several states in next couple of months, brand Rahul Gandhi finds no taker in the state Congress units.

The party state units in these poll-bound states have clearly conveyed Mr Gandhi is not their first choice, said party sources, requesting anonymity.

The “reluctance” on part of the state units have emanated from the rout, which the party faced in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Mr Gandhi led from the front but the party was decimated. In Even before the Congress could get into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in UP, Mr Gandhi had travelled the length and breadth of the state — he had already one state-wide yarta and attended 45 public meetings and by then. The Congress party could only win 7 seats out of 425. Similar results were witnessed in Uttarakhand.

The Congress cadre seems to have has conceded to the fact that if Mr Gandhi is put forward in a state election, it automatically becomes a Gandhi Vs Modi election, in which the Prime Minister scores. If Mr Gandhi’s involvement in any election would be limited — like it was in the Punjab Assembly election — the “Congress could win handsomely”. The idea is to build or engage the present state leadership and take on the BJP on local issues. In Punjab, it was Congress chief minister Candidate Amarinder Singh, who led the charge. His only directed his attacks on Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party; Mr Gandhi made guest appearances and did just a few rallies. Ultimately, it came down to the state-level leadership in which the Congress scored. There were also reports that in the Kerala Assembly elections in 2016, some candidates had raised objection over Mr Gandhi leading the campaign.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has only been able to win Punjab and is in alliance in Bihar — both these wins can’t be credited to Mr Gandhi. “Hence, he should take a backseat for a moment,” said the sources, adding that he should focus on strengthening the party organisation and building alliances. The Rahul Gandhi camp tries to see a silver lining behind this realignment. They feel once the Congress Party starts winning states, it will strengthen Mr Gandhi’s position.

So far, it is Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been instrumental in sewing up alliances. Even in the upcoming presidential polls, Ms Gandhi is the fulcrum of the Opposition unity. Since Mr Gandhi is all set to take over as “Congress president”, he will have to hone his skills in negotiating with leaders of other parties.

Faced with such hidden hostilities, the party also seems to be making peace with the fact that if the state-level polls are fought without Mr Gandhi, chances of the Congress scoring are amplified.

Tags: rahul gandhi, punjab assembly elections, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham