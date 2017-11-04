The Asian Age | News

Cong criticises Kejriwal after Chidambaram to appear for AAP

Published : Nov 4, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 7:09 am IST

Maken attached screenshots of previous tweets against Mr Chidambaram by AAP.

New Delhi: Former home minister, P. Chidambaram, who was approached by the Delhi government to take up the case on division of power between the state and Centre, has now become a target of potshots and jibes within the Congress.

On Friday, the Congress DPCC chief Ajay Maken taunted: “Congratulations P. Chidambaram. You have been exonerated by your one time critic Kejriwal and AAP. Would AAP now apologise?”

Also, Mr Maken attached screenshots of previous tweets against Mr Chidambaram by AAP. On the other hand, former East Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit was more direct in his attack. In a Facebook post, he reminded Mr Chidambaram that during his tenure, he always tilted towards his ministry and the Centre, whenever there was a conflict with the then Delhi chief minister, Sheila Dikshit.

Mr Dikshit also questioned Mr Chidambaram’s decision to appoint R.K. Singh (MoS power in the Modi government) as the home secretary. In his post, he claimed that Mr Singh was “arrogant” and whenever Ms Dikshit-led Delhi government questioned the former’s policies, the then home minister always stood by him. Mr Dikshit then wanted Delhi chief minister Mr Kejriwal to clarify how could he join hands with someone  (Mr Chidambaram) whom he always accused of being “corrupt”.

Meanwhile, it was learned that a section of Congress leaders was “upset” with Mr. Chidambaram for “accepting the brief” of AAP. They felt that at a time when AAP was working against the interest of the Congress, how could Mr. Chidambaram ‘accept the brief’. While the former home minister refused to be drawn into the controversy, insiders maintained that he had only accepted the brief and not appeared in the case. Also, that the matter is of the division of powers between the Government of NCT of Delhi and not of any particular party.

Tags: p. chidambaram, arvind kejriwal, ajay maken

