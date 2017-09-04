Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed dies of cardiac arrest

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences over death of TMC Lok Sabha MP Sultan Ahmed.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP sultan Ahmed died on Monday suffering a massive cardic arrest.

He was 64.

Ahmed was the Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government and was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia (Lok Sabha constituency) on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC party chief Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the family of Sultan Ahmed.