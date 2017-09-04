The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 04, 2017

India, Politics

Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed dies of cardiac arrest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2017, 1:42 pm IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences over death of TMC Lok Sabha MP Sultan Ahmed.

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed, 64, died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed, 64, died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP sultan Ahmed died on Monday suffering a massive cardic arrest.

He was 64.

Ahmed was the Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government and was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia (Lok Sabha constituency) on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC party chief Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the family of Sultan Ahmed.

Tags: mamata banerjee, sultan ahmed, tmc, lok sabha
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

