The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

India, Politics

Maharashtra sends 16 MPs to Australia, NZ to study farmer loan system

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 4, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 1:49 pm IST

The total expenditure will be Rs 6 lakhs per head, half of which will be borne by the government – in effect, the taxpayers.

About 700 farmers have committed suicide in the drought-hit Vidarbha and Marathwada region. (Photo: AFP)
 About 700 farmers have committed suicide in the drought-hit Vidarbha and Marathwada region. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar and 15 other lawmakers have flown to Australia and New Zealand for 2 weeks to review the loan process to farmers of those countries.

According to an NDTV report, the total expenditure will be Rs 6 lakhs per head, half of which will be borne by the government – in effect, the taxpayers. The legislators will pay the balance.

A day's stop at Singapore has also been included in the itinerary. One companion will be permitted per legislator - 2 legislators will be accompanied by their spouses, some will be accompanied by their personal assistants and some have decided to take their siblings.

The "study tour", as it has been dubbed by the government, began on Tuesday.

"Such tours are necessary and are conducted to enlighten oneself and to learn good practices from other countries," Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told NDTV.

Besides the Agriculture Minister, who is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the delegation will include members of Opposition like Congress as well.

This comes after the farmers of Maharashtra demanded that the government waive Rs 30,000 crores of loan allowed to them, after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sanctioned a similar move. The state CM Devendra Fadnavis had said he was intent on exploring a similar plan for the farmers of Maharashtra.

Trapped in a debt-cycle, about 700 farmers have committed suicide in the drought-hit Vidarbha and Marathwada region. Besides the loan waiver, the farmers are also asking for better payment for their produce.

During the previous Congress-NCP government, such a trip was planned, but later called off after rampant criticism of the massive expenditure in times of such financial stress.

While at least one MLA from Congress is already on the trip, Congress leader Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil said, "The Agriculture Minister should not have gone on this trip."

Tags: tax system, farmer loan waiver, drought, banking system
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham