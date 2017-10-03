The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 AM IST

India, Politics

To see growth, take off Italian glasses, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 12:39 am IST

The Congress V-P is expected to make three more short visits to Gujarat before the election dates are officially announced.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
  BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for questioning development in poll-bound Gujarat and asked him to wear Gujarati glasses and not the ones made in Italy, if he wants to see development.

The BJP national president is campaigning in Gujarat after the Congress vice-president recently visited the state’s Saurashtra region.

“The Congress is asking us what the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has given Gujarat in these three years. I want to remind them that the Modi government approved AIIMS for Gujarat, an international airport for Rajkot, approved raising the height of the Narmada dam and allocated homes to six lakh urban poor,” Mr Shah said on Monday at a gathering in Porbandar during the launch of the second phase of his “Gujarat Gaurav Yatra” that was kicked off on Sunday from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthplace Karamsad.

“However, Rahul could not see any of this. He still asks what we have done in these three years. Rahul can’t see it because he is wearing Italian glasses. To be able to see the development, he needs to remove those spectacles and wear Gujarati glasses,” Mr Shah added.

Taking a dig at Mr Gandhi, Mr Shah accused the Congress of “inflicting” injustice on Gujarat, generation after generation.

“Those who mock the Gujarat development model will be made fun of by the people of Gujarat,” Mr Shah said, claiming that elections in the state will be held in the first week of December.

The Congress V-P is expected to make three more short visits to Gujarat before the election dates are officially announced.

The Congress, that is going all out to encash anti-incumbency sentiment in the BJP-ruled state, plans to use all-women campaign teams. Newly-appointed Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, a Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam, is in Gujarat to oversee the women-centric campaign.

The Congress had got a shot in the arm earlier this year when Ahmed Patel, political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, had won a fiercely contested Rajya Sabha election. But the election also exposed fissures within the Gujarat Congress with the former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela quitting the party. Mr Vaghela has now floated a new political front.

Tags: amit shah, rahul gandhi, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, a book on Mahatma Gandhi and his love for cricket

2

Species that gave modern humans genital herpes identified

3

10 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are still relevant today

4

Judwaa 2 registers Varun's best opening weekend yest, third best of 2017

5

New tech turns any object into TV remote

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham