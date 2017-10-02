The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

India, Politics

Gurdaspur bypoll: Congress, Akali-BJP prestige at stake

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 2:27 am IST

The Gurdaspur seat fell vacant after BJP MP and film star Vinod Khanna, 70, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 27 due to cancer.

Punjab Congress president and party's Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar along with other party leaders during an election campaign rally in Gurdaspur. (Photo; PTI)
 Punjab Congress president and party's Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar along with other party leaders during an election campaign rally in Gurdaspur. (Photo; PTI)

Chandigarh: The Gurdaspur parliamentary byelection in Punjab October 11 has assumed importance as the triangular contest between the Congress, Akali-BJP and AAP has turned into a prestige battle for all key players.

Its outcome is being seen as a performance report card by both the Congress, which is ruling in Punjab, and the BJP which is at the helm at the Centre. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh realises the importance of winning this bypoll and is busy highlighting the recent farm loan waiver.

The byelection will also be important from the view point of electoral milestone. The EC has said that EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be used in all polling stations, making Gurdaspur the first Parliamentary constituency in the country to use the facility.

The Gurdaspur seat fell vacant after BJP MP and film star Vinod Khanna, 70, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 27 due to cancer.

This seat is considered a bastion of Akali-BJP since the advent of Vinod Khanna in Punjab politics two decades ago. The triangular contest on October 11 between Sunil Jakhar of Congress and Sawran Singh Salaria of the BJP-Akali Dal Combine and Major General Suresh Khajuria of AAP, is thus a litmus test of sorts for the all three main political parties.

While some political observers consider the contest to be mainly between state Congress chief Mr Jakhar and Mr Salaria of the BJP-Akali combine, the young outfit, AAP, which won 20 Assembly seats in the early this year, wants a good performance for keeping the morale of its cadre up after its plans of storming to power in Punjab, like in Delhi, did not materialise.

Mr Salaria is flamboyant businessman from Mumbai who is wooing the voters by saying that he has no lust for power.

"I have all the money I need and I have left all comforts to come and live this tough life," he said at a meeting.

On the other hand, Mr Jakhar of the Congress, has called for debate on issues and avoid any personal attack.

"Gurdaspur needs a representative who can flag their problems. I consider myself as a genuine and responsible person to raise people's voice in Parliament," he said.

A loss in the bypoll for Akali-BJP will indicate that the combine has not yet gained the trust of the voters after losing the Assembly elections. A loss will be seen as voters' disapproval of the Narendra Modi government's policies.

Tags: gurdaspur lok sabha constituency, amarinder singh, vinod khanna
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

2

Book on stories told within 140 characters

3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

4

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

5

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham