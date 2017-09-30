The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017

India, Crime

Ex-Akali minister booked for raping woman since 2009

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 3:19 am IST

The woman also claimed to have shot a 20-minute video, which she handed over to police, that shows Langah sexually exploiting her.

Sucha Singh Langah
 Sucha Singh Langah

Chandigarh: Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah was on Friday booked by the Gurdaspur police for rape after a widow complained he had repeatedly raped her since 2009. A case under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against Mr Langah.

The FIR states that Mr Langah was booked after the deputy district attorney gave his opinion and a senior officer probed the allegations. Mr Langah is the Gurdaspur SAD.unit president.

The woman, a government employee, has also attached a video with her complaint. The complainant claimed in the FIR (First Information Report) that she was classmate of Mr Langah’s daughter, Sarabjit Kaur, at the Baba Nanki College in Gurdaspur. She alleged the 61-year-old politician had been forcing her to have sexual relations with him since 2009 under the threat of death.

The woman, while registering the complaint, also claimed to have shot a 20-minute video that shows Mr Langah sexually exploiting her. The clip was handed to the police in a pen drive, Gurdaspur SSP Harcharan Singh Bullar said, adding that the inquiry has been handed over to DSP A.D. Singh. The police said the case was registered against the SAD politician after due consultation with the additional district attorney. The complainant’s “nightmare” began in 2009 when she and her relatives met Mr Langah (then agriculture minister) in Chandigarh to seek a job on compassionate grounds since her husband, a police constable, had passed away.

“The minister asked me to meet him alone after two days. I did as I was told. Getting a job was important I had two kids to take care of,” the complainant said in the FIR.

She alleged “I begged the minister to spare me. I even tried reminding him that I was his daughter’s classmate, and therefore, like a daughter to him. But he wouldn’t listen. He told me that having sexual relations with him was the only way I could get a government job,” she complained. Mr Langha termed it a “political vendetta” and resigned from all party posts.

Tags: rape case, sucha singh langah, sections 376
Location: India

