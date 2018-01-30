Delhi: 8-month-old battles for life after being raped by 28-yr-old cousin

The 28-year-old was arrested and has confessed to raping the baby on Sunday under the influence of alcohol.

The 8-month-old victim has undergone a surgery on Monday and her condition is stable. (Photo: DC/Representational)

New Delhi: An eight-month-old baby is battling for life after being raped, allegedly by her cousin in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place, police said on Monday.

The child has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital and has undergone a surgery on Monday. Her condition is stable, news agency Press Trust of India quoted police officials as saying.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

The 28-year-old confessed to raping the baby on Sunday under the influence of alcohol, said a senior police officer.

The girl's parents used to go out for work and leave their daughter in the custody of their sister-in-law. Since it was a Sunday, their sister-in-law's son was at home, he said.

When he saw that his mother was not around, the accused allegedly forced himself on the baby, police said.

When the girl's mother, who works as a maid, returned home at around 12.30 pm, she saw blood stains on her daughter's clothes and informed her husband.

The baby was rushed to a hospital where it was found that she had been sexually assaulted, police said.

Subsequently, the police were informed and a case was registered.

Referring to the case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal in her tweet said, "The worst has happened. An 8 month old baby has been brutally raped in the capital and is battling for her life in a hospital. Going to the hospital to meet her. Am totally numb. Terrified to face her! Please please pray for her."