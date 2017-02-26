The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017

India, Crime

Mumbai: Man smashes wife’s head with gas cylinder in front of 2 kids, kills her

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

The police stated, they fought multiple times that night, but they slept off after the initial argument.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Siralan Mudliyar, 34, killed his wife Priya, 30, in front of their children, Manisha and Ishwar, 10 and 7, respectively, at their resident in Indira Nagar at Mulund West, on Wednesday.

According to Hindustan Times, the man smashed his wife's head in with a LPG cylinder after doubting her fidelity.

A police officer of the Mulund police station said, "The four were living happily till the time Mudliyar started doubting his wife’s character and inquired into minute details of her day schedule which angered Priya."

"But the accused again woke up at 4 am and started arguing with his wife. When she asked him to sleep he didn’t stop. But the two fought even more vigorously. The accused got the LPG cylinder from the kitchen to the hall room. Mudliyar then started hitting her on the head with the cylinder and even after she started bleeding the accused didn’t stop," another officer added.

Threatening his children to not tell anyone about the incident, the accused left home at 4:30 am.

While leaving the area, he disrupted his neighbours by banging on their doors and windows. He even bit one of the local's ears when he tried to find out what had actually happened.

“The locals were scared that a thief had entered their area who then informed Mulund police station about the incident,” one of the officers said.

When the police team reached, they found Mudliyar in the locality. While questioning him, they saw blood stains on his shirt and took him to his residence, where his wife's body was found in a pool of blood.

The accused later confessed of the crime and furnished all the details, senior police inspector Rajaram Vanmane from Mulund police station confirmed.

"We have booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced in court and has been remanded in judicial custody," he added.

Tags: siralan mudliyar, smashed head, indian penal code, murder
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

