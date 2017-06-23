Haryana hate crime: 1 dead, 3 injured after mob attacks youths, thrown off train

The victims were initially abused with religious slurs while travelling back to their village in Haryana after shopping in Delhi for Eid.

Ballabgarh, Haryana: In a shocking incident of "hate crime", a 16-year-old boy was lynched by fellow passengers in a train on Thursday night.

According to a report in NDTV, the victim and three other men were attacked and subsequently thrown off the train when it pulled into a station at Asavati, just 20 km from Delhi.

According to an FIR filed by one of the survivors, the four victims were identified as Junaid, Hasib, Shakir and Mohsin of which Junaid died.

The victims were initially abused with religious slurs while travelling back to their village in Haryana after shopping in Delhi for Eid.

An altercation over seats escalated to violence as passengers in no time formed a larger mob and started beating up the four men.

One among the survivors, Mohsin, said that his cousins tried pulling the emergency chain, but their distress call went in vain as the train did not stop. He also claimed that the railway policemen did not respond to their requests for help.

