Monday, Jun 22, 2020 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   Crime  22 Jun 2020  J&K house owner asked militants to surrender before encounter
India, Crime

J&K house owner asked militants to surrender before encounter

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 22, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2020, 12:51 pm IST

When they ignored the police appeal, the owner of the house was asked to make one last attempt to persuade the militants to surrender

Security personnel take position behind a vehicle during an encounter with militants at Zoonimar area of Srinagar. PTI photo
  Security personnel take position behind a vehicle during an encounter with militants at Zoonimar area of Srinagar. PTI photo

Three militants believed to be the cadres of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the Islamic State (ISJK) were killed in a gunfight with security forces here on Sunday.

The police officials said that one of the slain militants was involved in the sneak attack carried out by motorbike-borne gunmen in Ahmed Nagar, Pandach area on the peripheries of Srinagar on May 20, leaving two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans Rana Mandal and Zia ul-Haq dead. They said that the SLR rifle snatched from one of the slain BSF men was recovered from the encounter site on Sunday.

 

The house in Pozwalpora locality of Srinagar’s Zonimar area in which the militant trio was holed up was damaged in the security forces’ final assault.

Before the combat started early Sunday, the police officials made an appeal to the militants to lay down their arms through public address system. When they ignored it, the owner of the house was asked to make one last attempt to persuade the militants to surrender.

In a video clip, the man (name withheld) can be heard pleading before the militants trapped in his house, “Please, have mercy on me and my family. I’ve a large family to look after. My daughter’s wedding is scheduled for next month. My brothers, for God’s sake...have mercy on me and my family. Please, surrender. I had told you last night (about possibility of the security forces tracking them down) but you didn’t listen to me. They (security forces) conceded my request to give you one more opportunity to surrender. If you don’t do that they will torch my home. I have no money to rebuild it. Please, come out and surrender to save my home.”

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, said that repeated attempts were made to persuade the militants to surrender, but they rejected the offer. “Yet the J&K Police and security forces showed patience and exercised utmost restraint, thereby ensuring a clean operation with no collateral damage in an otherwise highly congested and densely populated area of Srinagar City,” he said.

The police identified the slain militants as Shakoor Farooq Langoo, a resident of Srinagar’s Bharthana area, and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan village of Bijbehara area in southern Anantnag district. “The identification of the other killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained. All the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and ISJK,” a statement issued by the police here said. Local sources said that the third slain militant could be Mohsin Aslam Khanwan, also a local militants and resident of Srinagar’s Anchar, Soura area.

The officials said that a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force in Zonimar area at dawn on Sunday on “specific input” generated by local police regarding the presence of militants in the area. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorists were repeatedly appealed to surrender through their families and the community members of the area but instead they started firing indiscriminately upon search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the police said.

Mobile internet services were snapped in entire Srinagar district soon after the security forces launched the search operation in Zonimar area.

On Saturday evening, one militant identified by the police as Pakistani national Tayab Waleed alias Imran Bhai alias Gazi Baba, and reportedly affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad was killed in a gunfight in apple orchards in southern Kulgam district.

The police sources here said the fighting broke out between gunmen and the security forces in orchards outside Lokhdipora village in Nehama area of Kulgam after the latter laid siege to these on learning about the presence of militants.

This was the 9th encounter between the militants and security forces in South Kashmir in past three weeks. As many as 28 militants were gunned down in these clashes.  

The Army had on Friday claimed that it sees a ‘palpable change’ on ground after each operation carried out against separatist militants in J&K and said the endeavour made together with local police and other security forces to bring peace is revealing glaring feats.

“With every operation that is being concluded we are moving on the path of peace. I can feel it on ground there’s a palpable difference that at the end of every operation the next operation is taking place under much cleaner circumstances,” the commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Baggavalli Somashekhar Raju told reporters here after eight militants were killed in two separate fire fights with security forces in south Kashmir’s twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama Thursday through Friday.

Tags: 3 militants killed, j&k militants, isis terrorist group, encounter in j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

JP Nadda (ANI photo)

JP Nadda hits back at Manmohan Singh over Ladakh comments

Representational pic (AFP)

Pune red light area to be back in business with SOPs, precautions

Healthcare workers check temperature of labourers at a camp, organised in an effort to control the spread of new coronavirus, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbaikars can report overcharging by private hospitals: BMC

A tailor gives finishing touch to Lord Jagannath clothes ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Centre asks SC to allow Puri Rath Yatra sans public participation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham