Odisha: Two held for sacrificing 9-yr-old boy to appease Goddess Durga

ANI
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 10:22 am IST
The minor was sacrificed by his uncle, Kunja Rana who is a sorcerer, and his cousin brother Sambhaban Rana, a believer of black magic.

The duo practised black magic on the minor boy and subsequently sacrificed him as part of a ritual to appease Goddess Durga during Durga Puja. (Representational image)
Titilagarh (Odisha): The Odisha police has cracked the mystery behind the murder of a nine-year-old boy, whose beheaded body was recovered from Unnder riverbed near Sindhekela area in Bolangir district.

The decapitated body of the minor, who has been identified as Ghanshyam Rana, was sacrificed by his uncle, Kunja Rana who is a sorcerer, and his cousin brother Sambhaban Rana, a believer of black magic.

According to police, both the accused have been arrested and have admitted to the crime.

The duo practised black magic on the minor boy and subsequently sacrificed him as part of a ritual to appease Goddess Durga during Durga Puja.

The deceased, who hails from Sindhekela village, was missing since October 13. Three days later, his beheaded body was found five kilometres away from his house near Sundhimunda village.

In a similar incident, a sorcerer was arrested during Durga Puja last year from the same region for sacrificing a boy in the name of black magic rituals.

