Ryan student case: HC issues notice to Haryana govt on bail plea of school trustees

On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.

Students take out a candle march to pay tributes and demand justice for seven-year-old Pradyumna Thakur in New Delhi on Sunday, who was found murdered in Ryan International School in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Haryana government on the anticipatory bail plea filed by the three trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the murder of a student in its Gurgaon school.

However, the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant a stay on arrests in the matter.

The court has posted the matter for next Monday.

"The single bench has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea," said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.

The group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, had approached the High Court last week, seeking anticipatory bail.

On Tuesday, Justice A B Chaudhari had recused himself from hearing their plea.

The Pintos had approached the Bombay High Court after the school was accused of negligence in the death of seven-year-old Pradyuman who was murdered in a toilet of Ryan International in Gurgaon on September 8.

Bus conductor Ashok was arrested in connection with the crime.