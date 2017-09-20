The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

India, Crime

Ryan student case: HC issues notice to Haryana govt on bail plea of school trustees

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 3:38 pm IST

On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.

Students take out a candle march to pay tributes and demand justice for seven-year-old Pradyumna Thakur in New Delhi on Sunday, who was found murdered in Ryan International School in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)
 Students take out a candle march to pay tributes and demand justice for seven-year-old Pradyumna Thakur in New Delhi on Sunday, who was found murdered in Ryan International School in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Haryana government on the anticipatory bail plea filed by the three trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the murder of a student in its Gurgaon school.

However, the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant a stay on arrests in the matter.

The court has posted the matter for next Monday.

"The single bench has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea," said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.

The group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, had approached the High Court last week, seeking anticipatory bail.

On Tuesday, Justice A B Chaudhari had recused himself from hearing their plea.

On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.

The Pintos had approached the Bombay High Court after the school was accused of negligence in the death of seven-year-old Pradyuman who was murdered in a toilet of Ryan International in Gurgaon on September 8.

Read: Ryan School murder: SC seeks report from Centre, state in 3 weeks

Bus conductor Ashok was arrested in connection with the crime.

Tags: ryan student murder, ryan international school, ryan school case, pradyuman thakur
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Hilarious video of fight between dog and rooster will leave you in splits

2

Antibiotics may soon become redundant, say experts

3

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Shop smart this festive season

4

Puppy falls unconscious in house fire; compassionate fire fighters don't give up until he's revived

5

Uber's latest promotional message in Bengaluru sparks outrage on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham