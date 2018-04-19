The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

India, Crime

Villagers tie woman who helped distressed females to pole, thrash her

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 4:29 pm IST

Villagers thrashed Satyabhama Behera, president of a local self-help group, claiming she was interfering in their personal matters.

Satyabhama Behera, president of a local self-help group was tied to an electric pole and allegedly attacked by locals, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Satyabhama Behera, president of a local self-help group was tied to an electric pole and allegedly attacked by locals, police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Balasore: A woman leading a self-help group to resolve problems of distressed women, was allegedly tied up by villagers and beaten in Odisha’s Balashore district.

Satyabhama Behera, president of a local self-help group was tied to an electric pole and allegedly attacked by locals, police said.

The incident took place in Manitri Chandanpur village of Balasore district on 14 April.

Locals allegedly thrashed her and abused her claiming that she was interfering in their personal matters and disturbing the local social practices.

Locals had issues with how she solved problems of distressed women.

The victim said that she will fight for justice.

"We'll fight for justice," Behera said.

Reportedly, following the incident, two different complaints have been registered at the Simulia police station.

Senior investigating officer Sanjay Kumar Parida said investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: odisha woman thrashed, odisha crime
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore

