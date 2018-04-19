Villagers tie woman who helped distressed females to pole, thrash her

Villagers thrashed Satyabhama Behera, president of a local self-help group, claiming she was interfering in their personal matters.

Balasore: A woman leading a self-help group to resolve problems of distressed women, was allegedly tied up by villagers and beaten in Odisha’s Balashore district.

The incident took place in Manitri Chandanpur village of Balasore district on 14 April.

Locals allegedly thrashed her and abused her claiming that she was interfering in their personal matters and disturbing the local social practices.

Locals had issues with how she solved problems of distressed women.

The victim said that she will fight for justice.

Reportedly, following the incident, two different complaints have been registered at the Simulia police station.

Senior investigating officer Sanjay Kumar Parida said investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered the incident.

(With ANI inputs)