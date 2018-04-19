6-year-old girl raped in UP after she went out to see ‘baraat’ procession

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST
The accused, who lured the girl into the fields and raped her, has been arrested.
Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Amid simmering anger over recent rape cases that have shook the nation, including Kathua rape and murder and Unnao case, another incident came to the fore on Thursday. A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a villager in Siddharthnagar area when she stepped out of her house to watch a 'baraat' procession.
The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, police has arrested the accused.
The incident comes days after an eight-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death while she had gone to attend a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah.
(With ANI inputs)