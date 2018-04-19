The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, Crime

6-year-old girl raped in UP after she went out to see ‘baraat’ procession

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 1:02 pm IST

The accused, who lured the girl into the fields and raped her, has been arrested.

The girl was found lying unconscious out of the village. (Representational image)
 The girl was found lying unconscious out of the village. (Representational image)

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Amid simmering anger over recent rape cases that have shook the nation, including Kathua rape and murder and Unnao case, another incident came to the fore on Thursday. A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a villager in Siddharthnagar area when she stepped out of her house to watch a 'baraat' procession.

The accused lured the girl into the fields and raped her. She was found lying unconscious out of the village.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police has arrested the accused.

The incident comes days after an eight-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death while she had gone to attend a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah.

Also Read: 8-year-old girl raped, killed at wedding in UP; accused arrested

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: girl raped, up rape, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, I can write letters to my boyfriends: At 96, Mexican woman joins school

2

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

3

Vidya Balan lends her support to campaign against film piracy

4

Study finds canines cannot predict earthquakes

5

Chai-story: Pune couple give up engineering jobs to open tea-shop

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham