

35-year-old woman gangraped by father, his friends in UP’s Sitapur

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
One of the three accused was arrested on Tuesday while the others are still absconding.

The accused confined the woman in a room and took turns to rape her for 18 hours until she managed to escape. (Representational image)
Lucknow: A man allegedly gangraped his 35-year-old daughter along with his two friends early Monday in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the three accused was arrested on Tuesday while the others are still absconding.

According to the police, the accused, who is in his late 50s, took his daughter to a fair in Kamlapur area on the evening of April 15.

Later in the night, he called up his friend Maan Singh, who is a history-sheeter, to join them at the fair.

The two then convinced the woman to ride with them on a bike and took her to the house of common friend Meraj who was alone at his house as his family was away. They confined her in a room and took turns to rape her for 18 hours until she managed to escape on April 16.

According to a report in The Times of India, the woman narrated her ordeal to her mother and on the same day, an FIR was registered.

While Meraj was arrested on Tuesday, the woman’s father and Maan Singh are yet to be apprehended.

Kamlapur SHO Sanjeet Sonkar said Meraj is in his early forties and works as a quack in Kamlapur.

“He claimed to be a medical practitioner but couldn’t produce a degree,” Sonkar added.

According to Sitapur SP Sureshrao A Kulkarni, the woman had been married off 16 years ago but came back to her maternal house within two years after a tiff with her husband.

The victim’s father was banished from the village in November 2017 following allegations of having illicit ties with his daughter, Kulkarni added.

The police officer also said “A panchayat was called and the father was arrested. He got bail in February this year.”

The woman then started to live separately with her 14-year-old child.

