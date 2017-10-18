The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

India, Crime

School teacher found dead with throat slit in J&K's Shopian

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 1:14 pm IST

Police suspects attack by terrorists on Aijaz Ahmad Lone, who was found dead in Wathoo village of Shopian, a police official said.

 The police suspects that he has been killed by militants. (Photo: Representational/File)

Srinagar: A school teacher was found dead on Wednesday with his throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Aijaz Ahmad Lone was found dead in Wathoo village of Shopian, a police official said.

According to a report in NDTV, three terrorists were recently killed in a security operation inside the teacher's house.

The police suspects that he has been killed by militants.

"We are investigating the case," the offcial said.

Tags: aijaz ahmad lone, school teacher found dead, throat slit, terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

