School teacher found dead with throat slit in J&K's Shopian

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST
Police suspects attack by terrorists on Aijaz Ahmad Lone, who was found dead in Wathoo village of Shopian, a police official said.
Srinagar: A school teacher was found dead on Wednesday with his throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
Aijaz Ahmad Lone was found dead in Wathoo village of Shopian, a police official said.
According to a report in NDTV, three terrorists were recently killed in a security operation inside the teacher's house.
The police suspects that he has been killed by militants.
"We are investigating the case," the offcial said.