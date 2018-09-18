The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, Crime

Class 10 girl gangraped by 4 students in Dehradun school, gets pregnant

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

Along with gangrape accused, 5 staff members of boarding school have also been arrested for destruction of evidence.

After 16-year-old survivor, who lived in the school hostel, fell sick, she told her sister that she was raped. (Representational Image)
 After 16-year-old survivor, who lived in the school hostel, fell sick, she told her sister that she was raped. (Representational Image)

Dehradun: A Class 10 student of a Dehradun boarding school was allegedly gang-raped by four students of the same school last month.

All the four accused, aged 17, have been arrested.

After the 16-year-old survivor, who lived in the school hostel, fell sick, she told her sister that she was raped. It was found out later that she was one-month pregnant.

Police have also arrested five staff members -- director of the school, principal, administration officer, his wife and hostel caretaker -- for destruction of evidence.

"It's a month-old incident and has come to light only now. The school authorities were trying to suppress the matter," Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

“The incident happened on August 14… the girl was raped by the four boys studying in the same residential school. SSP, Dehradun, Nivedita Kureti, got a tip-off about the incident and ordered us to investigate the matter… the charges were found to be true,” Hindustan Times quoted station house officer Naresh Rathod as saying.

Rathod added that the investigation found that the arrested school staff was aware of the incident.

A gang-rape and destruction of evidence case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Both the victim and her sisters stayed together in the school’s boarding facility.

Soon after her sister was alerted about the alleged rape, their family reached the school. Police, who reached the school along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Child Welfare Committee officials, took the statement of the girl.

The staff at the school and the boarding facility is being questioned by the police.

Tags: gangrape, crime, school girl gangraped
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

2

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

3

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

4

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

5

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham