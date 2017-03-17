The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, Crime

Surat man held for claiming insurance for death of non-existing daughters

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 10:40 am IST

He had bought insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh each in the name of four non-existent daughters using fake photographs and documents.

Representational Image
 Representational Image

Surat: Police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly purchased insurance policies in the name of four daughters who did not exist, and produced bogus death certificates to claim the money after staging their ‘deaths’.

Ramesh Patel, a vegetable vendor, concocted evidence that his ‘daughters’ were charred to death in a fire at his house in Mulad village of Mahuva tehsil in the district and applied for Rs 20 lakh of insurance money from LIC, police said.

He had bought insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh each in the name of four non-existent daughters using fake photographs and documents including birth certificates. The certificates showed that the girls were aged between 8 to 12 years.

On March 13, Patel set his house on fire using a leaking gas cylinder and made insurance claim, Surat (rural) Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said.

To create evidence of charred bodies, he had put four pigs in the house before torching it, the SP said, adding that in reality Patel, who is married, has no daughter of his own.

Police initially registered a case of accidental death of four sisters after the fire, but found during the probe that the whole story was an elaborate concoction.

Tags: insurance policy, death certificate
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

MOST POPULAR

1

706-carat diamond unearthed by pastor in Sierra Leone

2

Pics: Akshay takes Radhika on bicycle ride as they begin Padman shoot

3

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

4

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

5

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham