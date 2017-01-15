The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

India, Crime

Thane: Men enjoyed fish and rice after gang raping, killing 4-yr-old

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 1:51 pm IST

The men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp.

A 4-year-old girl was gang raped and murdered allegedly by four men in Thane. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A 4-year-old girl was gang raped and murdered allegedly by four men in Thane. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Thane: Rural police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder case of a four-year-old girl from Bhayander, who was kidnapped and found buried in a nearby nullah, by arresting three persons.

According to reports, the men lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her and then killed and dumped her body in a swamp. What’s worse, they then went off to enjoy a meal of fish and rice.

"It was on January 9, that the victim's parents registered a complaint with Navghar police station that their 4-year-old child was kidnapped by some unknown person from near their house when she was playing," PTI quoted SP (rural) Mahesh Patil as saying.

"In the evening of January 12, the body of the missing girl was found buried in the nullah near Azad Nagar slums. The police got to know that one of the persons acquainted with the family had committed the crime," he said.

The accused were arrested on Friday, said the police. A fourth rape accused is still absconding, police added.

A 24-year-old accused who was known to the family of the victim during interrogation admitted that he had raped the girl and killed her, police said.

They said the accused allegedly took the victim to Azad Nagar, raped her and then gagged her to death. In the post-mortem report there were marks of wounds on the head of the girl, police said.

While the accused was killing the girl his friends dug a pit in the nullah and buried the girl, the officer said, adding, it was when a cat nibbled the arm those nearby came to know about the body was lying in the pit and informed police who exhumed the body.

Tags: murder, gangrape, minor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

2

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

3

Alia and Shahid win big at Filmfare for Udta Punjab!

4

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

5

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham