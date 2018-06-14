The Asian Age | News

Bihar: Group of armed youth tie man to tree, rapes his wife, daughter

Published : Jun 14, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

The three were passing through Sondiha on a motorcycle when they were waylaid by the youths carrying firearms, police said.

They raped the mother and the daughter after tying the father to a tree, police said. (Photo: Representational)
 They raped the mother and the daughter after tying the father to a tree, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Gaya (Bihar): A group of armed youth tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter in Bihar's Gaya district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The family was waylaid while they were crossing the area on a motorcycle near Sondiha village in Konch Police Station area late on Wednesday night, following which the SHO in Gaya was suspended and 20 youth were arrested.

"The three were passing through Sondiha on a motorcycle when they were waylaid by the youths carrying firearms. They raped the mother and the daughter after tying the father to a tree," Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, said. The victims identified two of the arrested youths, he said.

"It also came to light during investigation that before the gang-rape incident, the same group of youths snatched away mobile phones and cash from a couple of students passing through the village," Khan said.

Efforts are on to arrest others involved in the crime, he said, adding that the station house officer (SHO) has been suspended with immediate effect for the lapse on his part, and a departmental action will follow.

