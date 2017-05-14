The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

India, Crime

Rohtak case: NCW takes suo moto notice, demands death for accused

ANI
Published : May 14, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 3:22 pm IST

On May 9th, a woman was brutally gang-raped and murdered, and later her mutilated body was found in an empty plot in Haryana's Rohtak.

The incident occurred on May 9 and came to light when the victim's body was found in city's IMT area. (Photo: Representational Image/File)
 The incident occurred on May 9 and came to light when the victim's body was found in city's IMT area. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam on Sunday took suo moto notice in the gruesome Rohtak gang-rape and Murder case.

Kumaramangalam she said that first she will be sending a team to Sonipat, following which she will visit herself.

Meanwhile, NCW member Rekha Sharma, who visited the grieving family of the victim condemned the brutality and urged for death sentence for the accused.

"I am shocked the way all this happened. The torture she went through is horrifying. I cannot understand why men cannot take no from a women. Like Nirbhaya case I expect death sentence for these criminals," said Sharma.

"We have formed an inquiry committee; I have come here to pressure on police to expedite the process. We will also see how they frame charges and will see that the filing of the case is done properly," she added.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal code (IPC) 376, 365, 302 against the accused.

On May 9th, a woman was brutally gang-raped and murdered, wherein later her mutilated body was found in an empty plot in Haryana's Rohtak.

The incident occurred on May 9 and came to light when the victim's body was found in city's IMT area.

The victim had allegedly refused a marriage proposal, following which the accused reached her home a week later with his friends.

A heated argument broke out which resulted in the woman slapping him.

In revenge, the accused along with his friends allegedly raped and murdered her.

The family of the victim said that on May 9, at least five to six youth abducted her from the gate of a private company.

After that the accused took her to a deserted place and gang-raped her.

The victim's mother said that the accused have been pressurizing the woman for marriage for the past one year.

The forensic reports suggested that the victim was mutilated with sharp-edged weapons.

Later, the accused tried to run her over to hide her identity.

"The victim was tortured and her body was mutilated after the gang rape. She was killed after being raped involving at least seven people.

Her skull was smashed in a way which indicates that she was run over by a vehicle in order to hide her identity," the forensic team has stated.

The victim was living with her mother and brother and used to work in a private medicine company.

The woman's parents had filed a missing complaint, based on which the police tracked her parents down.

The parents were called to Rohtak to identify her body.

The distraught parents have claimed that this ghastly attack was carried out by the girl's neighbour and have demanded capital punishment for the rapists.

Tags: brutal murder, death sentence, rohtak gang-rape, national commission for women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

2

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

3

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

4

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

5

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham