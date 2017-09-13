The Asian Age | News

Schoolboy's murder: SIT visits Ryan International school, tries to recreate crime

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 8:25 am IST

The 14 SIT teams reached the school in Bhondsi and collected evidence, with the help of experts from state forensic lab.

A police team arrives to investigate the murder of a Class 2 student at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)
 A police team arrives to investigate the murder of a Class 2 student at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon: The special investigation team of Gurgaon Police, which is probing the gruesome murder of seven-year-old Ryan International School student, today took accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar to the spot and tried to recreate the sequence of crime, the police said.

The 14 SIT teams reached the school in Bhondsi and collected evidence, with the help of experts from state forensic lab, from the washroom where the Class 2 student was found murdered with his throat slit.

"The team visited the spot at around 9:30 am and probed till 1:30 pm. During the five-hour-long probe, the SIT photographed all the crime scene, collected samples for forensic analysis and finger prints also and tried to scientifically analyse all possible angles of crime, a senior police officer said.

The SIT team questioned the school staff, including the sweeper who allegedly cleaned the blood stains from the floor, and the teachers, he said, adding that it also looked for evidence on the ground near broken windows of the toilet and the school's broken boundary wall.

"The team examined the crime scene for nearly one hour with Ashok Kumar and at the suspected places to recreate the sequence of crime to clarify any fact and evidence to include them to make the charge sheet strong," the officer added.

Kumar was then produced before a Sohna court, from where he was sent to judicial custody till September 17, the officer said.

"Although we are questioning teachers and officials from school management, we will seek judicial custody of any suspected person if we want them for questioning. We are probing the case with different angles too simultaneously," Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar said.

Meanwhile, leaders from various political party's today visited the house of deceased student in Maruti Kunj colony at Bhondsi and expressed their condolences to the family members.

Congress leader Ashok Tanwar, Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav, Swaraj India leaders delegation visited the grieving family.

"We demanded CBI probe. All India is standing with the family members in this hour of grief. We demand proper security arrangement in all Haryana's school so that no other child becomes a victim.

"Swaraj India family and our leader Yogendra Yadav is with deceased father, Varun Thakur. Yadav would visit the family soon. We demand strict action be taken against school management," Swaraj India, Haryana General Secretary, Deepak Lamba said.

Tags: gurgaon police, special investigation team, ryan international school, student murder
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

