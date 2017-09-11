The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

India, Crime

Gurgaon child murder: Ryan school shut till tomorrow; SHO removed, Head HR held

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 11:24 am IST

A police team arrives to investigate the murder of a Class 2 student at Ryan International School in Gurgaon on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 A police team arrives to investigate the murder of a Class 2 student at Ryan International School in Gurgaon on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Gurugram: The Station House Officer (SHO) at Sadar Sohna, Inspector Arun, was suspended on Sunday night with immediate effect in connection with the Ryan International School murder case, confirmed the Gurugram Police Commissioner.

Ryan International Group's Northern Zone Regional Head, Francis Thomas, and the Human resources (HR) Head, Bhondsi branch, Jeyus Thomas have also been arrested.

Read: School is aiding police investigation, says Ryan

Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a 7-year-old student in the Ryan International School, the state government also issued an order, stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a move to tackle protests, additional security has been deployed across all campuses of the school.

Earlier on Friday, the school's bus conductor was nabbed after the body of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school's principal was suspended.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of people, including parents and locals, held huge protests demanding that the police must take action against the school.

Media personnel were also injured during the lathi-charge and their vehicle was also damaged.

The father of the victim, Varun Thakur, on Sunday, demanded a parallel CBI enquiry as the school has severe administrative loopholes, adding that the family would move the Supreme Court on Monday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into the case has pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors, while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired. It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission.

The report also added that a proper police verification of employees working at Ryan International School was not done by the school authorities.

Tags: ryan international school, student murder, indian penal code, school closed
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

