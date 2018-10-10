The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:48 AM IST

India, Crime

Noida woman burns 13-yr-old boy’s genitals with hot tongs for resisting sex: Cops

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2018, 8:55 am IST

The teen's mother has said the woman, a married neighbor, had repeatedly made sexual advances, a police officer said.

The incident was reported from a village called Chapraula. The woman is missing. Representational image. (Twitter Screengrab/ @noidapolice)
 The incident was reported from a village called Chapraula. The woman is missing. Representational image. (Twitter Screengrab/ @noidapolice)

Noida: A woman was charged on Tuesday after she allegedly held a 13-year-old boy captive in her home in Greater Noida near Delhi and hurt his genitals with hot tongs for resisting sex, police said.

The incident was reported from a village called Chapraula. The woman is missing.

The teen's mother has said the woman, a married neighbor, had repeatedly made sexual advances, a police officer said.

"The married woman, apparently in her late 20s, had lured the boy to her house in the afternoon last Friday when she was alone," the official said.

A complaint was filed on Tuesday and the woman has been charged with hurting the boy with a weapon), wrongful confinement, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The woman has also been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

"The police are investigating the matter from all angles. The delay in approaching the police leaves several questions unanswered," he added.

Tags: noida, greater noida, crimes against minors, woman burns boy’s genitals, pocso
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham