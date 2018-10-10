The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

India, Crime

Couple, daughter stabbed to death in south Delhi home, injured son quizzed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

The couple’s 19-year-old son, Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom with minor injuries.

The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday morning.

Mithilesh and Seeya, a couple in their 40s, and their 16-year-old daughter Neha were reportedly found with stab wounds at their apartment at Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj.

The couple’s 19-year-old son, Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom with minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 5 am when the family’s domestic help alerted neighbours after she found the bodies.

The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter.

CCTV footage of the neighbourhood is also being checked.

The couple’s injured son, Suraj is also being questioned by the police.

“Nothing is missing from locker. Kitchen knife is weapon of offence. 8 teams conducting probe,” Joint Commissioner said.

Tags: vasant kunj, delhi, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

2

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

3

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

4

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

5

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham