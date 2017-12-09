The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017

India, Crime

Noida double murder case: Boy held, confesses to kill mother, sister

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 1:24 pm IST

Asked about the motive of the crime, the police said a probe is on and further details would be revealed in due course.

According to police, the boy was weak in studies and used to get scolded over his poor performance. On the day of incident too, his mother had scolded him over studies. (Photo: Representational/File)
 According to police, the boy was weak in studies and used to get scolded over his poor performance. On the day of incident too, his mother had scolded him over studies. (Photo: Representational/File)

Noida: The 15-year-old boy, who is the prime suspect in the murder of his mother and sister, has been apprehended, police said on Saturday, claiming that he has confessed to have killed the duo.

Anjali Agarwal (42) and her 12-year-old daughter Kanika were beaten and stabbed to death at their apartment here on Monday night. The boy was missing since the incident.

The boy was traced in Varanasi and from there he was brought back to Noida. He has confessed to have killed his mother and sister, Bisrakh police station SHO Ajay Sharma said.

Asked about the motive of the crime, he said a probe is on and further details would be revealed in due course.

Post-mortem examinations of the two bodies have revealed Anjali had seven injury marks on her head, while her daughter, Kanika, had five injury marks on her head.

According to the examination report, the two were likely to have died between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

A police investigation revealed the boy used to play a crime-gangster game on mobile phones. The game was found on other similar electronic devices in the house.

According to police, the boy was weak in studies and used to get scolded over his poor performance. On the day of incident too, his mother had scolded him over studies.

Meanwhile, the boy's family members had appealed him to return and had said that he cannot kill anyone.

Tags: stabbed to death, crime, murder
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

