Two men, mistaken for child abductors, lynched to death in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the DGP to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Locals suspected two men -- Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das -- who were travelling to Dokmoka to be kidnappers and attacked them. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, two men were lynched to death by a mob on Friday after they were mistaken for child abductors in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The five main accused in the case have been arrested.

Rumours were spread on social media about the presence of child kidnappers in Dokmoka area of the district. Locals suspected two men -- Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das -- who were travelling to Dokmoka to be kidnappers and attacked them.

Quoting sources, a report in NDTV said that the locals saw the two men in Panjari Kachari Village on Friday evening. Both of them were reportedly headed for Kangthilangso.

Around 8 pm, locals attacked their vehicle and pulled them out of the car.

Though the two men tried to escape, they were tied and thrashed badly which lead to their death on the spot.

A video of the incident surfaced on Saturday in which Nilotpal Das is seen pleading with the local. "Don't kill me...please don't beat me. I am an Assamese. Believe me, I am speaking the truth. My father's name is Gopal Chandra Das and mother's name is Radhika Das...please let me go," he is heard telling the locals in the video.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the incident and directed the Additional Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal to look into it.

“I have directed the DGP to look into the matter and have asked him to arrest the culprits at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.