The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

India, Crime

Seven die in boat capsize, Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 8, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2017, 2:44 am IST

The district magistrate said that there were nine people on the boat and three of them swam to safety.

Family members of deceased grieve in Bahraich, Lucknow, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members of deceased grieve in Bahraich, Lucknow, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: At least seven persons were killed when a boat capsized in Saryu River in Bahraich district on Saturday.

District Magistrate Ajay Deep Singh said that the deceased included four children. The incident took place in the Saryu River at Pipraghat in Ramgaon. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

The families will also be provided an additional aid of Rs 5 lakh each through the Mukhyamantri Kisan Aur Sarvhit Bima Yojna, an official release said. The victims, residents of nearby Gopalpur and Behta villages, were returning after attending a fair in Ramgaon area when the boat capsized midstream.

The district magistrate said that there were nine people on the boat and three of them swam to safety. All the bodies have been fished out and sent for post-mortem. ADM Santosh Rai, who was at the spot to monitor the rescue operation, said the deceased have been identified.

Tags: yogi adityanath, boat capsized
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Women would choose an average-looking partner over a 10/10: Poll

2

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

3

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

4

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

5

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham