Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 09:15 PM IST

India, Crime

Gurgaon student murder: Bus conductor held, cops say sexual assault attempted

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 8:34 pm IST

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building in Sohna area in Gurgaon around 8:30 am.

Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram. (Photo: AP)
 Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram. (Photo: AP)

Gurgaon: Police arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar for the murder of a 7-year-old student, Pradhuman Thakur, in Ryan International School, on Friday.

Ten persons, including a gardener, conductors and drivers, were detained for the murder, police had said.

Police added that the killer attempted to sexually abuse the boy, as well.

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building in Sohna area in Gurgaon around 8:30 am.

"We have detained 10 people, including a gardener and drivers and conductors. We have been investigating their role since early morning," said Sumit Kuhar, DCP Crime, Gurgaon.

Read: Throat slit, 7-yr-old Gurgaon boy found dead at Ryan International School

All 10 are being questioned in connection with the incident, officials said.

Some students had found Pradhuman Thakur lying in a pool of blood in the washroom.

"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

The boy's father Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

"I dropped him today at around 7:30 am. He was happy," the grieving father said.

Tags: ryan international school, boy killed, investigation
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

