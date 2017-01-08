The Asian Age | News

UP: 4 killed, 8 hurt as drunk driver rams into night shelter

ANI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 9:26 am IST
The person, who was driving the car along with his four friends, was in an inebriated state.

The incident took place on Saturday night at around 1.30 a.m. when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Lucknow: In a hit and run case, four people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding car hit a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh.

The incident took place on Saturday night at around 1.30 a.m. when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter.

The deceased have been identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the medical treatment while the condition of four is reportedly critical and have been referred to the trauma centre.

As per the sources, two of the accused have been arrested by the police and three are absconding.

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat while other is a son of businessman.

The police are investigating the case.

