The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 12:47 PM IST

India, Crime

Slain scribe Gauri Lankesh's brother certain culprits will be arrested soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 11:27 am IST

Gauri Lankesh, known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Slain senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: Facebook)
 Slain senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Brother of slain senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday said requested for a CBI probe into the killing of his sister.

Brother Indrajit Lankesh said, "Request CBI probe. We've seen Kalburgi issue that state investigated and with sadness I say they've not done anything."

He said Gauri Lankesh was an activist and was doing her job.

Indrajit added that, "There were no threats as of now as far as we know."

Indrajit Lankesh also expressed confidence that the culprits will be traced soon with the help of concrete evidence from the CCTV footage and the journalist's mobile phone.

"The CCTV camera (in the premises) has captured the whole incident.. I am very confident that the culprits will be caught soon," he said.  

"In fact her mobile phone also contains a lot of evidence and clues.. Investigation is underway.. I will provide details later in the day.," he said.

Noting that the police have secured the CCTV hard disk, Indrajit said, "I am requesting them to open it in front of me or my mother."

"The two CCTV cameras (near the gate and door) even without lights has captured the whole incident and in fact from the footage we can make out what has actually happened there.. planning and execution everything is recorded there," he added.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

The 55-year-old journalist had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials had said.

With inputs from Agencies.

Tags: journalist murdered, gauri lankesh murder, investigation, indian penal code
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Android One was always meant to be a mid-range Nexus line-up

2

Heart disease, diabetes genetically linked, says study

3

Facebook takes the next step to monetize WhatsApp: report

4

Kangana-Hrithik battle: Singer Sona Mohapatra openly criticises actress

5

This robot fish tank cleaner records your fishes at 1080p

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham