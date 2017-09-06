Slain scribe Gauri Lankesh's brother certain culprits will be arrested soon

Gauri Lankesh, known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru: Brother of slain senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday said requested for a CBI probe into the killing of his sister.

Brother Indrajit Lankesh said, "Request CBI probe. We've seen Kalburgi issue that state investigated and with sadness I say they've not done anything."

He said Gauri Lankesh was an activist and was doing her job.

Indrajit added that, "There were no threats as of now as far as we know."

Indrajit Lankesh also expressed confidence that the culprits will be traced soon with the help of concrete evidence from the CCTV footage and the journalist's mobile phone.

"The CCTV camera (in the premises) has captured the whole incident.. I am very confident that the culprits will be caught soon," he said.

"In fact her mobile phone also contains a lot of evidence and clues.. Investigation is underway.. I will provide details later in the day.," he said.

Noting that the police have secured the CCTV hard disk, Indrajit said, "I am requesting them to open it in front of me or my mother."

"The two CCTV cameras (near the gate and door) even without lights has captured the whole incident and in fact from the footage we can make out what has actually happened there.. planning and execution everything is recorded there," he added.

The 55-year-old journalist had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials had said.

With inputs from Agencies.