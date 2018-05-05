Two civilians abducted, killed by LeT militants in J&K

Militants barged into houses of Ghulam Hassan and Bashir Ahmad and abducted them. Later the two were allegedly shot dead by LeT militants.

Srinagar: Two people were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police told on Saturday.

Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar - both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- on Friday night and abducted them, a police official said.

"At about 3:30 am today, the militants shot both of them dead," he said.

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) -- a driver by profession.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident," the official said.

"A case has been registered and investigations taken up," he said.