

Two civilians abducted, killed by LeT militants in J&K

PTI
Published : May 5, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Militants barged into houses of Ghulam Hassan and Bashir Ahmad and abducted them. Later the two were allegedly shot dead by LeT militants.

 Two people were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

SrinagarTwo people were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police told on Saturday.

Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar - both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- on Friday night and abducted them, a police official said. 

"At about 3:30 am today, the militants shot both of them dead," he said.

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) -- a driver by profession.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident," the official said.

"A case has been registered and investigations taken up," he said.

