Gujarat: Cousin assaulted week after Dalit youth thrashed for sporting moustache

Piyush Parmar, 24, was allegedly thrashed by members of the Rajput community on September 25. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ahmedabad: A cousin of one of the Dalit men thrashed last week allegedly for sporting a moustache in a village near Gandhinagar in Gujarat was, on Tuesday, allegedly attacked by two unidentified men, police said.

The cousin of 17-year-old Digant Maheria alleged that two bike-borne men intercepted the teenager and slashed his back with a blade when he was returning home from school last afternoon.

Piyush Parmar, 24, was allegedly thrashed by members of the Rajput community on September 25. His cousin Digant was accompanying him when the incident took place, family members have claimed.

"Digant told us that two unidentified men attacked him using a blade. He received some cuts behind his back in the attack. We have started the process of filing an FIR in the case," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Solanki said.

According to Digant's uncle, his nephew was attacked because Piyush had earlier lodged an FIR against the upper caste men.

"Digant was present when Piyush was thrashed. On Tuesday, two men, who were wearing masks, intercepted Digant when he was returning home after giving his exam. The bikers told Digant that they have received Rs. 1.5 lakh to attack those who had lodged the FIR," alleged his uncle Kirit Maheria.

"Before Digant could understand anything, one of them attacked him with a blade and made several cuts on his back. Digant received deep wounds in the attack. He is now out of danger," he claimed.

On September 29, Krunal Maheria, 30, of the same village had alleged in his complaint that he was assaulted by some Rajput men for "sporting a moustache".