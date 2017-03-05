J&K: Encounter underway, weapon snatched from CRPF jawan in Tral

Sourced further state that a terrorist named Aqib of Hina village is reported to be holed-up along with two more terrorists.

Srinagar: Amid the encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir, an incident of a weapon being snatched from a CRPF jawan has emerged, sources report.

Earlier on Saturday, the Army launched a cordon and search in Tral at around 6:30 pm on the basis of information of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Srinagar.

Sources further state that a terrorist named Aqib of Hina village is reported to be holed-up along with two more terrorists.

Attempts are underway to smoke out the terrorists.

More details are awaited.