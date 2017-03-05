J&K: Encounter underway, weapon snatched from CRPF jawan in Tral

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 10:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir, an incident of a weapon being snatched from a CRPF jawan has emerged, sources report.
Earlier on Saturday, the Army launched a cordon and search in Tral at around 6:30 pm on the basis of information of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Srinagar.
Sources further state that a terrorist named Aqib of Hina village is reported to be holed-up along with two more terrorists.
Attempts are underway to smoke out the terrorists.
More details are awaited.