Delhi photographer murder: Amid tensions, BJP demands Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for victim’s kin

Ankit Saxena, 23-year-old, was allegedly stabbed to death by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was killed on Thursday night in the area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities. (photo: Facebook | Ankit Saxena)

New Delhi: Police kept vigil on west Delhi's Khayala area as tensions heightened after a 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who met the parents of the photographer said the incident should not be given a communal colour.

He demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his "silence" over the killing and announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was killed on Thursday night in the area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities.

Four persons, including the woman's brother, were arrested a few hours after Ankit Saxena was stabbed to death by them.

"Three accused - the mother, father and uncle of the woman - have been sent to judicial custody. Her minor brother has been sent to juvenile home," a senior police officer said.

The woman claimed threat to her life and was sent to Nari Niketan. The family of the deceased has been given security, police said.

Local residents claimed the killing was not a fallout of Ankit being in an interfaith relationship.

One of his friends said, "News reports suggesting a communal angle in the incident are wrong."