The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi photographer murder: Amid tensions, BJP demands Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for victim’s kin

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2018, 8:58 am IST

Ankit Saxena, 23-year-old, was allegedly stabbed to death by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was killed on Thursday night in the area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities. (photo: Facebook | Ankit Saxena)
 Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was killed on Thursday night in the area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities. (photo: Facebook | Ankit Saxena)

New Delhi: Police kept vigil on west Delhi's Khayala area as tensions heightened after a 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who met the parents of the photographer said the incident should not be given a communal colour.

He demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his "silence" over the killing and announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family.

Also read: Delhi's Khyala area remains tensed after Muslim girl's kin kill 23-yr-old Hindu man

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was killed on Thursday night in the area. The woman's family opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities.

Four persons, including the woman's brother, were arrested a few hours after Ankit Saxena was stabbed to death by them.

"Three accused - the mother, father and uncle of the woman - have been sent to judicial custody. Her minor brother has been sent to juvenile home," a senior police officer said.

The woman claimed threat to her life and was sent to Nari Niketan. The family of the deceased has been given security, police said.

Also read: 23-yr-old Delhi photographer killed by girlfriend’s family, 3 held

Local residents claimed the killing was not a fallout of Ankit being in an interfaith relationship.

One of his friends said, "News reports suggesting a communal angle in the incident are wrong."

Tags: delhi, crime, ankit saxena, bjp, manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt says 4,400-year-old tomb discovered outside Cairo

2

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

3

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

4

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

5

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham