Andhra Pradesh: 9-year-old girl raped by 50-year-old rickshaw-puller in Guntur

Angry protestors burnt tyres, raised slogans and blocked the highway on Wednesday demanding that the accused be hanged.

Guntur: In yet another horrific incident of crime against minor girls, a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 50-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

Following the incident, violent protests erupted in the area. Locals blocked a highway till early this morning and have set a deadline till 3 pm for the arrest of the accused, who is absconding.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident came to light after the girl complained of bleeding and pain in the stomach on Wednesday afternoon, following which her parents took her to hospital.

After medical examination, doctors confirmed that the girl had multiple injuries on her body and had been sexually assaulted.

On being asked by her parents, the child revealed that she was raped by a neighbour, a rickshaw-puller.

According to a doctor, the injuries were so severe that the nine-year-old had to undergo operation. The child is being treated at a government hospital in Guntur.

Guntur Superintendent of Police, Appala Naidu said a search is on and the accused will be arrested soon, NDTV report further said.

A group also caught hold of the accused man's son and beat him until someone rescued him.