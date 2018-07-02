The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, Crime

20-yr-old SFI leader stabbed to death inside Kerala college, 3 others injured

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

The SFI, which is the student wing of the CPI(M), has called for a state-wide protest on Monday against the killing of Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu, a second-year degree student at the college, was a resident of Vattavada in Idukki district and also a member of the organisation's Idukki district committee. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)
  Abhimanyu, a second-year degree student at the college, was a resident of Vattavada in Idukki district and also a member of the organisation's Idukki district committee. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

Kochi: A Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader was stabbed to death and two others were injured in an attack allegedly by members of a pro-Islamic outfit at a college in Kochi, police said on Monday.

They were attacked allegedly by workers of the Campus Front and its parent outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) inside the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, campus on Sunday night, they said.

The condition of one of the injured students is said to be serious.

Three workers of the PFI and the Campus Front have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

The SFI, which is the student wing of the CPI(M), has called for a state-wide protest on Monday against the killing of Abhimanyu (20).

The SFI leader, a second-year degree student at the college, was a resident of Vattavada in Idukki district and also a member of the organisation's Idukki district committee.

The body has been kept at the Ernakulam General Hospital's mortuary.

Police suspect that issues between student activists over using college walls led to the attack.

CPI(M) state secretariat member and former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev condemned the attack on the SFI workers and described it as a "planned" one carried out by forces with "extremist nature."

"We have not heard about such a heinous attack on student activists in recent times. All the progressive forces should come forward to fight against such outfits with extremist nature," said Rajeev, a former state leader of the SFI from Ernakulam district.

Tags: kerala college, crime, student leader stabbed, sfi, cpi(m)
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

2

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

3

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

4

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

5

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham