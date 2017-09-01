The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, Crime

Assam boy pursuing MBA in Pondicherry commits suicide; Blue Whale game seen as trigger

ANI
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 2:07 pm IST

Sasikumar Bora hung himself from a tree near the university.

After the primary investigation, the police suspected the Blue Whale Game of being the reason behind Bora's suicide. (Photo: File)
 After the primary investigation, the police suspected the Blue Whale Game of being the reason behind Bora's suicide. (Photo: File)

Pondicherry: The Blue Whale Game is suspected of being the reason behind the suicide of an MBA student of the Pondicherry University, who hung himself from a tree near the university's hostel.

Sasikumar Bora from Assam was a student of first year at the university. Following his suicide, a complaint was filed by the Pondicherry University in the Kalapet Police Station. The Pondicherry Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

After the primary investigation, the police suspected the Blue Whale Game of being the reason behind Bora's suicide.

The Blue Whale Game is an internet-based game that is available in many coutries. The suicide game said to have originated in Russia, has claimed the lives of many youngsters in the last few days.

Recently, a 19-year-old boy from Madurai hung himself, and blamed the Blue Whale Game in his suicide letter.

Tags: blue whale challenge, pondicherry university, mba student, sasikumar bora
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

MOST POPULAR

1

Man eats too much at all you can eat buffet, gets thrown out

2

IFA 2017 Day 2: The day of smartphones and smart speakers

3

Why thick waist could lead to cancer

4

Apple sends press invites for launch event, may announce the iPhone 8

5

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham